GUARDIAN ANGEL's wife, ESTHER MUSILA, explains why the 'happiest women today' are not the married ones







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - Social media personality, Esther Musila, wife of gospel singer Guardian Angel, has sparked conversation online with her unapologetic take on what truly makes women happy.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, Musila challenged the common belief that happiness is tied to marriage, relationship status, or financial success.

According to her, the happiest women are not necessarily married, single, or those with thriving careers.

Instead, she insists that joy belongs to women who have made the bold choice to love themselves fully and authentically.

“The happiest women today are not the married ones.”

“They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes.”

“The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly,” she wrote.

Musila explained that happiness begins when women leave painful pasts behind, rebuild their self‑esteem, and place a high value on their self‑worth.

She emphasized that self‑aware women stop playing victims, move beyond anger and bitterness, and take responsibility for their emotional healing.

“They stopped whining in self‑pity and dining in pity parties.”

“They realised that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility,” she added.

She added that true fulfilment comes when women no longer seek validation from others or feel the need to compete.





