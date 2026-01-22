“Wanalipa 7K For One Hour” - Nairobi LADY records a security guard luring her into an apartment where Nigerian men pay young Kenyan LADIES for “mechi” (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Nairobi lady has shared a video exposing an apartment in the city where foreign men reportedly pay women for private encounters.

In the video circulating on social media, a security guard is heard attempting to lure the lady into the apartment, casually revealing that Nigerian men pay women Ksh 7,000 per hour for “mechi”.

The guard admits that he plays a key role in recruiting the young women, coordinating their entry into the apartment.

According to his claims, the apartment is a hive of activity, with different ladies checking in and out throughout the day.

More alarming are allegations that some of the women are secretly recorded without their knowledge and the videos sold online.

Watch the video>>> below

Mambo ya Kilimani, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/3qwlF2bmP4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST