LADY causes drama in a long-distance bus at night after her boyfriend gave her cookies laced with bhang - “Naogopa sitafika” (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Passengers aboard a long‑distance night bus were treated to unexpected drama after a young lady went berserk after consuming cookies allegedly laced with bhang.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the visibly distressed lady revealed that the cookies had been handed to her by none other than her boyfriend, who was seated on the same bus.

Overcome with paranoia, she pleaded with the driver to stop so she could alight, fearing that she may not make it to her destination under the influence of the cookies.

Her anxious outbursts quickly drew attention from fellow passengers, some of whom could not contain their laughter.

The highlight of the clip came when she repeatedly called out to her boyfriend - affectionately referring to him as “babe” to confirm whether he had indeed given her the laced treats.

The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathizing with her panic while others warned about risks of experimenting with substances in public spaces.

