WaLUYHA Na Chakula! Locals thrill the crowd in food-eating competition in Busia County (VIDEO)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has captured the moment locals in Busia County took part in an entertaining food-eating competition, drawing cheers and laughter from an excited crowd.

In the clip, several men are seen enthusiastically devouring a mountain of ugali, accompanied by tea and vegetables, as spectators watch and cheer them on.

The winner of the competition was rewarded with cash prizes, adding to the excitement of the event.

The video has quickly gone viral, with many netizens reacting humorously to the spectacle.

The Luhya community’s love for food is well known across the country and has often been the subject of light-hearted trolling online, something that once again came into focus following the video.

Participants engage in a locally organized food eating contest in Busia County. pic.twitter.com/ehhvwXO8bm — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) January 8, 2026

