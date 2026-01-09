Revenge! Tenant vandalizes apartment after landlord refuses to refund deposit (VIDEO)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - A dramatic incident has sparked a debate online after a video surfaced showing a disgruntled tenant taking matters into his own hands following a dispute with his landlord over a house deposit.

According to reports, the tenant had already vacated the apartment but failed to get his deposit refunded despite repeated follow-ups.

After what he described as prolonged back-and-forth with the landlord, the aggrieved tenant reportedly accessed the building without the landlord’s knowledge and vandalised the main electricity meter box.

The act plunged the entire apartment block into darkness, inconveniencing other tenants.

In the video circulating on social media, the man claims he wanted to “teach the cunning landlord a lesson” for refusing to return his money.

Some social media users have condemned the act, warning that vandalism and destruction of property could land the tenant in serious legal trouble.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST