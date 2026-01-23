WAKUDUMU!! ABEL MUTUA reveals the secret behind his thriving 17-year marriage to JUDY NYAWIRA in a candid conversation







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Kenyan actor, filmmaker, and content creator, Abel Mutua, continues to inspire fans not only through his work in television and digital media but also with his heartfelt reflections on love and family.

In a candid conversation on his wife’s podcast, Abel opened up about the foundation that has kept his marriage to Judy Nyawira, fondly known as “Mama Mumbus” strong for 17 years.

For Abel, the answer is simple yet profound: friendship.

“It is the friendship that holds marriage together,” he said, emphasizing that being best friends first has allowed them to navigate challenges and celebrate victories side by side.

Abel described his wife as his “ride or die,” a phrase that perfectly captures the loyalty and trust at the heart of their relationship.

He explained that while many modern couples struggle under the weight of material expectations, Judy chose to see his potential rather than possessions.

“Back then, ladies judged men by potential,” Abel noted, crediting this mindset for their ability to grow together.

The couple’s journey has not been without hurdles, and Abel acknowledged that marriage is “hard work, just like most things we commit to in life.”

Yet, he insists the effort has yielded “truly, truly sweet” rewards.

Judy, reflecting on their shared path, reinforced the importance of partnership.

From raising their child to building careers, she highlighted that every milestone has been achieved together.

Their love story continues to shine as a beacon of hope in the era where most marriages end before they even begin in earnest.

