ANDREW KIBE blasts MORARA KEBASO over kneeling prayer session with employees - “I used to force my employees to do this nonsense every morning” (VIDEO)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Controversial media personality, Andrew Kibe, has weighed in on a viral video showing political activist turned businessman, Morara Kebaso, kneeling in prayer with his employees.

On Friday, January 23rd, 2026, Kebaso shared a video on social media showing himself kneeling alongside his staff for a word of prayer.

He captioned the clip: “There is God in heaven who answers prayers. He has brought us this far. We have gratitude in our hearts.”

Kibe, never one to shy away from blunt commentary, accused Kebaso of coercing his employees into the act.

“When I was saved and ‘happily married’ I used to force my employees to do this nonsense every morning.”

“When you’re a Kinuthia, you’re a Kinuthia!” he wrote, suggesting that such practices are more about appearances than genuine faith.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media with some netizens lauding him for proudly expressing his faith while others accused him of chasing clout.





