Aerial view of Kimilili MP, DIDMUS BARASA’s palatial village residence - He is among the MPs who loot taxes mercilessly (PHOTO)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - In in the heart of Kimilili, Bungoma County, sits a towering multi-million-shilling residence owned by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

The palatial home, whose imposing architecture has drawn comparisons to State House, offers a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by some of Kenya’s political elite and has left many Kenyans questioning how such wealth is accumulated.

Following the circulation of the images, social media users have reignited long-standing claims and public suspicions surrounding the misuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money by politicians, with Barasa’s residence being cited as an example by critics.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST