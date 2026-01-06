VIDEO!! Social media content creator, NAOMI KURIA, shows off body transformation after surgery - Went viral earlier for wearing revealing outfit to a burial







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Popular social media content creator, Naomi Kuria, has stunned her followers after sharing a video documenting her dramatic body transformation following surgery.

Naomi, who previously earned recognition for her voluptuous figure and bold online persona, revealed the results of the cosmetic enhancement in a new clip that has since gone viral across social platforms.

In the video, she showcases her new body shape while reflecting on her weight-loss and transformation journey.

Her latest reveal comes months after she sparked conversation online when she appeared at a burial ceremony wearing a revealing outfit, an incident that drew mixed reactions and made her a trending topic.

Watch the video>>> below