VIDEO!! Social media content creator, NAOMI KURIA, shows off body transformation after surgery - Went viral earlier for wearing revealing outfit to a burial

Tuesday, January 6,
2026 - Popular social media content creator, Naomi Kuria, has stunned
her followers after sharing a video documenting her dramatic body
transformation following surgery.
Naomi, who previously earned recognition for her voluptuous
figure and bold online persona, revealed the results of the cosmetic
enhancement in a new clip that has since gone viral across social platforms.
In the video, she showcases her new body shape while
reflecting on her weight-loss and transformation journey.
Her latest reveal comes months after she sparked conversation online when she appeared at a burial ceremony wearing a revealing outfit, an incident that drew mixed reactions and made her a trending topic.
