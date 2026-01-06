Actress GLORIA MORAA celebrates late daughter's 21st birthday with emotional tribute – "I shed tears every single day"







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - Veteran actress, Gloria Moraa, has marked what would have been her daughter, Marie Blac Achieng’s 21st birthday with a deeply emotional tribute that has touched many hearts across social media.

On Tuesday, January 6th, 2025, Moraa poured out her grief in a raw and heartfelt post, describing the unrelenting pain she’s endured since Marie’s passing in July 2024.

“Happy 21st birthday in heaven my child,” she wrote. “I shed tears every single day. I lost my shine, my light completely.”

The actress questioned whether she would ever smile again, sleep peacefully, or feel true happiness.

“Oh death, you did that thing to me,” she lamented, expressing the depth of her sorrow.

Accompanying the tribute were tender photos of mother and daughter, capturing joyful moments that now serve as cherished memories.

During a memorial service at Citam Embakasi in August 2024, Moraa recalled meeting Marie for the first time on January 5th, 2005, at 3:00 p.m.

“She was the most beautiful child I had ever seen,” she said, remembering how they would cry together as young mother and baby.

Moraa also shared how Marie had been her emotional anchor during difficult times.

“She would find me crying and say, ‘Mum, haukuangi mtu mbaya. Watu tu wako na wewe ndio watu wabaya.’”

Marie, who was pursuing university studies, passed away suddenly at the age of 19 and was laid to rest on August 10th, 2024.

