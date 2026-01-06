Fashion or Madness!! This bold LADY was spotted at an event in this barely-there outfit - She nearly exposed her ‘KASUSU’ (VIDEO)





Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - The line between daring fashion and outright madness seems to be growing thinner by the day.

The lengths some women go to turn heads at events are nothing short of astonishing.

A viral video making rounds online captures one such moment: a lady stepping out in a white dress with a slit that climbed dangerously high.

As she was assisted down a staircase, the outfit nearly betrayed her, sparking gasps and laughter from onlookers.

The close call bordered on a wardrobe disaster, leaving little to one’s imagination.

Unsurprisingly, the clip has ignited heated debate across social media, with many netizens calling out women who go overboard in their bid to stand out.

