Video emerges showing passengers trying to rescue CYRUS JIRONGO after his Mercedes-Benz collided head-on with a bus - He died a painful death







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - A video has emerged online showing the dramatic moments when passengers aboard a Climax bus attempted to rescue former Lugari Member of Parliament, Cyrus Jirongo, following a head-on collision involving his Mercedes-Benz.

In the clip, passengers are seen breaking into the mangled vehicle in an effort to reach Jirongo, who appeared to be trapped inside and slumped over the steering wheel following the impact.

According to findings released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), investigations have attributed Jirongo’s death to injuries sustained in the road accident, dismissing earlier speculation and claims of foul play.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 5th, the DCI confirmed that the crash occurred on the night of December 13th, 2025, in the Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

Detectives noted that evidence gathered from the scene, vehicle assessments, and witness accounts pointed to a traffic accident as the cause of death.

