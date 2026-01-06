NELSON AMENYA - How I helped Prophet OWUOR uncover the identity of his fiercest critic - Police were paid millions to harass and force him to delete his social media accounts







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Nelson Amenya has come forward with claims that he played a key role in helping figures within Prophet David Owuor’s ministry uncover the identity of a previously anonymous online critic known as “Owuor Unmasked”, an account that actively challenged and debunked alleged prophecies linked to the church.

According to Amenya, the events he recounts trace back to 2017, when the anonymous account gained traction across YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), publishing what it described as insider information relating to the church and its leadership.

The content, he says, caused discomfort within the ministry due to the level of detail being shared.

Amenya alleges that at the height of the tension, he and another church member, identified only as Randy, hatched a plan to contact the account administrator through email under the guise of negotiating over copyright strikes affecting both sides’ YouTube channels.

He claims that during the email exchanges, he was able to extract personal details that eventually led to identifying the individual behind the account, whom he names as Ikev, also known online as @NdunguKiriga.

He further alleges that the information was subsequently shared with law enforcement authorities, triggering a series of arrests and police harassment against the critic.

“I feel bad because it was me who uncovered his identity and led to his persecution,” Amenya reflects in his statement, while alleging that the critic was repeatedly detained and released due to lack of evidence, before eventually being pressured into deleting his social media accounts.

According to Amenya, police officers were paid millions of shillings to harass the critic.

Read his full post below.

