Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI addresses MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing VIDEO as JAMES OPANDE faces court - There is no law in Kenya that compels a woman to put on underwear (WATCH)

Monday, January 19, 2026 - City lawyer, Danstan Omari, has spoken out following the viral club video that has dominated social media conversations.
The clip, which shows a visibly intoxicated woman identified
as Marion Naipei being inappropriately touched by U.S‑based medic, James
Opande, quickly ignited outrage online and sparked heated debates around
consent, morality and personal freedom.
While some netizens criticized Marion’s choice of outfit,
Omari clarified that Kenyan law does not compel women to wear undergarments.
He emphasized that every individual has the right to dress
as they please, provided it does not cross the boundaries of public morality.
His remarks have added a legal perspective to a conversation
that has largely been driven by emotion and online commentary.
Meanwhile, the saga took a dramatic turn when James Opande
was arrested on Friday as he attempted to leave the country.
He spent the weekend at the Airport Police Station and is
expected to face charges in court on Monday for allegedly recording and sharing
the compromising video without consent.
