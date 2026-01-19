Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI addresses MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing VIDEO as JAMES OPANDE faces court - There is no law in Kenya that compels a woman to put on underwear (WATCH)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - City lawyer, Danstan Omari, has spoken out following the viral club video that has dominated social media conversations.

The clip, which shows a visibly intoxicated woman identified as Marion Naipei being inappropriately touched by U.S‑based medic, James Opande, quickly ignited outrage online and sparked heated debates around consent, morality and personal freedom.

While some netizens criticized Marion’s choice of outfit, Omari clarified that Kenyan law does not compel women to wear undergarments.

He emphasized that every individual has the right to dress as they please, provided it does not cross the boundaries of public morality.

His remarks have added a legal perspective to a conversation that has largely been driven by emotion and online commentary.

Meanwhile, the saga took a dramatic turn when James Opande was arrested on Friday as he attempted to leave the country.

He spent the weekend at the Airport Police Station and is expected to face charges in court on Monday for allegedly recording and sharing the compromising video without consent.

