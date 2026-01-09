Dreams are Valid! Meet Teacher FABIAN KABURU, a former watchman now serving as Head of Science at Gikurune Boys' Senior School (PHOTOs)

Friday, January 09, 2025 - In a powerful gesture of reflection, Tr. Fabian Kaburu has shared a photo of himself during his years as a watchman in uniform with quiet some determination.
Beside it, he placed a current image taken at his office
desk, where he now proudly serves as Head of Science at Gikurune Boys' Senior School.
The contrast between the two snapshots speaks volumes - capturing
not just his transformation, but the resilience and faith that carried him
through.
For many, the side‑by‑side photos are more than a personal
milestone; they are a visual reminder that perseverance can turn even the most
modest beginnings into extraordinary achievements.
Indeed, dreams are valid!
