Dreams are Valid! Meet Teacher FABIAN KABURU, a former watchman now serving as Head of Science at Gikurune Boys' Senior School (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 09, 2025 - In a powerful gesture of reflection, Tr. Fabian Kaburu has shared a photo of himself during his years as a watchman in uniform with quiet some determination.

Beside it, he placed a current image taken at his office desk, where he now proudly serves as Head of Science at Gikurune Boys' Senior School.

The contrast between the two snapshots speaks volumes - capturing not just his transformation, but the resilience and faith that carried him through.

For many, the side‑by‑side photos are more than a personal milestone; they are a visual reminder that perseverance can turn even the most modest beginnings into extraordinary achievements.

Indeed, dreams are valid!

The Kenyan DAILY POST