USIGONGWE!! Cheeky man unveils formula to calculate bride price - LADIES who sleep around are in trouble (LOOK)







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A hilarious post making rounds on social media has introduced a new way to calculate bride price, and it has got netizens doing math like never before.

According to the viral formula, a woman’s bride price should be divided by the number of men she’s been intimate with… plus one.

The formula reads:

Real Bride Price = Asking Bride Price ÷ (Number of ex lovers + 1)

In the example shared online, Susan’s parents are asking for Kshs 450,000. But since she’s allegedly been intimate with 29 men, the “real” bride price becomes:

450,000 ÷ (29 + 1) = Kshs 15,000

Yes, just fifteen thousand bob.

Kenyans on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok have turned the formula into a meme fest.

Some are jokingly calculating their own “market value,” while others are calling it the most disrespectful math equation of the decade.

One user wrote:

“This formula needs to be taught in Form 4 Business Studies. Real-world application!”

Another added:

“So if I’ve only dated one guy, does that make me a premium product?”

While the post is clearly satirical, it’s also sparked real conversations about how society views women, relationships and the outdated idea of bride price.

Some people are calling it toxic, others say it’s just good old Kenyan humor.





The Kenyan DAILY POST