GATHONI WA MUCHOMBA’s father died as a hopeless alcoholic and was very violent - A neighbor reveals







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A person identifying himself as a former neighbor of Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, has made claims online regarding the MP’s late father, Muchomba wa Muiru.

In a social media post, the neighbor alleged that he was a close friend of Muchomba wa Muiru until his death several years ago.

According to his claims, the late Muchomba struggled with alcohol abuse and would occasionally become disruptive when intoxicated.

The neighbor further stated that some members of the extended family, whom he described as close neighbors and friends, do not support MP Wa Muchomba’s political shenanigans.

“These are people we know well, and they do not associate themselves with her political behavior,” the neighbor claimed.

The vocal MP has been making headlines after dumping former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party for the ruling party UDA led by President Ruto.

She has also been washing Gachagua’s dirty linen in public, calling him a political conman.





