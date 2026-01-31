US Senate reacts to Uganda’s military chief and President MUSEVENI’s son Gen. MUHOOZI’s anti-American tweets - “Crossed Red Line”







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - The United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has strongly condemned recent remarks by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and son of President Yoweri Museveni, after he posted a series of anti-American tweets.

On Friday, January 30th, Muhoozi accused Washington of facilitating opposition leader Bobi Wine’s escape from Uganda through its embassy in Kampala.

Bobi, who finished second in the disputed January 25th presidential election, has been in hiding since his residence was raided by state security agents.

Muhoozi warned that Uganda will sever ties with the US if it attempted to “smuggle” the politician out of the country.

Although the tweets were later deleted and an apology issued, the Senate Committee insisted that such actions were insufficient.

Committee chairman Senator Jim Risch said Muhoozi had developed a pattern of attacking foreign missions and attempting to defuse backlash with apologies.

He urged Washington to reconsider its partnership with Uganda, including sanctions and military cooperation.

“Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba has crossed a red line, and now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership.”

“The president’s son, and likely successor, cannot just delete tweets and issue hollow apologies.”

“The U.S. will not tolerate this level of instability and recklessness when American personnel, U.S. interests, and innocent lives in the region are at stake,” Risch stated.

The rebuke comes days after Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker urged President Donald Trump to take action against Uganda over alleged suppression of democracy.

They condemned the January 15th election as a sham, citing harassment of journalists, detention of opposition leaders, teargas against protesters, and an internet shutdown.

The Senators called for accountability, stressing that Ugandan authorities must uphold democratic principles and human rights.

