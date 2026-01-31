US Senate reacts to Uganda’s military chief and President MUSEVENI’s son Gen. MUHOOZI’s anti-American tweets - “Crossed Red Line”

Saturday, January 31,
2026 - The United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has strongly
condemned recent remarks by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commander of the
Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and son of President Yoweri Museveni,
after he posted a series of anti-American tweets.
On Friday, January 30th, Muhoozi accused
Washington of facilitating opposition leader Bobi Wine’s escape from Uganda
through its embassy in Kampala.
Bobi, who finished second in the disputed January 25th
presidential election, has been in hiding since his residence was raided by
state security agents.
Muhoozi warned that Uganda will sever ties with the US if it
attempted to “smuggle” the politician out of the country.
Although the tweets were later deleted and an apology
issued, the Senate Committee insisted that such actions were insufficient.
Committee chairman Senator Jim Risch said Muhoozi had
developed a pattern of attacking foreign missions and attempting to defuse
backlash with apologies.
He urged Washington to reconsider its partnership with
Uganda, including sanctions and military cooperation.
“Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba has crossed a red line, and
now the U.S. must reevaluate its security partnership.”
“The president’s son, and likely successor, cannot just
delete tweets and issue hollow apologies.”
“The U.S. will not tolerate this level of instability and
recklessness when American personnel, U.S. interests, and innocent lives in the
region are at stake,” Risch stated.
The rebuke comes days after Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory
Booker urged President Donald Trump to take action against Uganda over alleged
suppression of democracy.
They condemned the January 15th election as a
sham, citing harassment of journalists, detention of opposition leaders,
teargas against protesters, and an internet shutdown.
The Senators called for accountability, stressing that
Ugandan authorities must uphold democratic principles and human rights.
