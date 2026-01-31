RUTO’s UDA makes bold move to emulate Chinese Communist Party in a bid to stay in power for generations







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Kenya’s ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is taking steps to establish a leadership school modelled on China’s Communist Party training system, in a bid to stay in power for generations.

A delegation led by UDA Secretary General, Hassan Omar Hassan, is currently in China, studying the Communist Party’s century-long expertise in cadre training and grassroots mobilisation.

The team was welcomed at Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou by Lu Qingmin, Deputy Principal of the Zhejiang Provincial Party School, underscoring the significance of the visit.

The delegation includes Senator Danson Mungatana, Women’s Representative Cecilia Ngetit, Senior Adviser, Prof. Edward Kisiangani, UDA Executive Director, Nicodemus Bore, and members of the party secretariat.

Officials say the UDA Party School is at an advanced stage, with plans to adopt global best practices from established political institutions known for discipline and long-term governance.

President William Ruto’s party aims to move beyond electoral victories by building a sustainable institution that trains leaders for future generations.

The benchmarking visit seeks to incorporate lessons in political discipline, governance structures, and systematic leadership development.

The Chinese Communist Party’s strict hierarchy and grassroots reach have drawn UDA’s interest, particularly in recruitment strategies and ideological training.

While UDA insists it is not adopting communist ideology, officials say they are keen to adapt organisational efficiency and leadership methodologies to Kenya’s democratic, multi-party framework.

In the spirit of fostering an understanding of governance at the local level, the UDA delegation on an official visit to China on the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by the Secretary General, Sen. Hassan Omar Hassan made a courtesy visit to the CPC Villagers'… pic.twitter.com/04bpwwkfo5 — United Democratic Alliance, UDA. (@UDAKenya) January 31, 2026