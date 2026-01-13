U.S President DONALD TRUMP deals Kenya a major blow with his latest directive - Nairobi’s trade ties face uncertainty







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Kenya’s trade prospects have been dealt a blow after United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs targeting countries that maintain economic ties with Iran.

On Monday, January 12th, President Trump declared a 25 per cent tariff on any nation conducting business with the Islamic Republic, citing Iran’s violent crackdown on anti‑Government protests.

“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any business being done with the U.S.”

“This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

While Iran’s primary trading partners include China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq, Kenya has also long maintained economic links with Tehran, particularly through tea exports.

Iran has historically been a major buyer of Kenyan tea, with exports in 2024 valued at approximately $43.68 million (KSh 4.26 billion).

However, late 2024 saw disruptions after Iranian authorities raised concerns over quality standards, leading to a temporary ban.

In August 2025, Kenya and Iran sought to reset relations during the 7th Joint Commission for Cooperation in Nairobi, chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Talks focused on reviving tea exports and expanding collaboration in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

Both nations pledged deeper cooperation across ICT, creative industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Trump’s directive now threatens to complicate these efforts, potentially subjecting Kenya to punitive tariffs due to its ties with Iran.

The announcement comes as Washington signals possible military action against Tehran, escalating tensions that could reverberate across global trade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST