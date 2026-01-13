U.S President DONALD TRUMP deals Kenya a major blow with his latest directive - Nairobi’s trade ties face uncertainty

Tuesday, January 13,
2026 - Kenya’s trade prospects have been dealt a blow after United States
President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs targeting countries that
maintain economic ties with Iran.
On Monday, January 12th, President Trump declared
a 25 per cent tariff on any nation conducting business with the Islamic
Republic, citing Iran’s violent crackdown on anti‑Government protests.
“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the
Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any business being
done with the U.S.”
“This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump posted on Truth
Social.
While Iran’s primary trading partners include China, Turkey,
the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq, Kenya has also long maintained
economic links with Tehran, particularly through tea exports.
Iran has historically been a major buyer of Kenyan tea, with
exports in 2024 valued at approximately $43.68 million (KSh 4.26 billion).
However, late 2024 saw disruptions after Iranian authorities
raised concerns over quality standards, leading to a temporary ban.
In August 2025, Kenya and Iran sought to reset relations
during the 7th Joint Commission for Cooperation in Nairobi, chaired
by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
Talks focused on reviving tea exports and expanding
collaboration in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.
Both nations pledged deeper cooperation across ICT, creative
industries, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals.
Trump’s directive now threatens to complicate these efforts,
potentially subjecting Kenya to punitive tariffs due to its ties with Iran.
The announcement comes as Washington signals possible
military action against Tehran, escalating tensions that could reverberate
across global trade.
