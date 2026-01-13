Speaker WETANGULA reveals condition of ailing Kwanza MP WANYONYI after visiting him in India - Pray for him (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetang’ula, has expressed optimism about the recovery of Kwanza Constituency MP, Ferdinand Wanyonyi, who is currently undergoing specialised treatment in India.

In an update on Tuesday, January 13th, Wetang’ula said he had visited Wanyonyi at KIMS Health Care Management Limited in Kerala and was encouraged by the progress.

“I visited Hon. Wanyonyi where he is undergoing specialised treatment. I was encouraged by the progress he has made and remain optimistic about his recovery,” he stated.

Wetang’ula noted that the medical team provided a detailed briefing on the MP’s condition, assuring him that the treatment process was yielding positive results.

“The medical team, led by Dr. Nitha J, confirmed that he is responding well to treatment and rehabilitation under close medical supervision.”

“I was reassured that he is receiving comprehensive, multidisciplinary care”

This update comes weeks after Wetang’ula moved to dispel rumours about Wanyonyi’s health.

On December 4th last year, he clarified that the MP had been hospitalised in Nairobi for a month before doctors recommended transfer to India.

He stressed that Wanyonyi is alive and responding positively to treatment, dismissing malicious claims circulating in his constituency.

“He has not passed on; he’s in a hospital in India and responding well to treatment,” Wetang’ula affirmed.

