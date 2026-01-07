Uproar as Tahmeed bus driver is captured on camera racing with a truck along busy highway amid rising cases of accidents involving the bus company (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - A Tahmeed bus driver was captured on camera recklessly speeding and racing alongside a truck on a busy highway, putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

In the video, the long-distance passenger bus is seen accelerating aggressively as it competes with a truck, with both vehicles appearing to switch lanes dangerously.

Social media users have condemned the incident, with many questioning why some Tahmeed drivers continue to engage in risky road behavior despite repeated warnings from authorities and increasing reports of accidents linked to the company’s fleet.

Road-safety advocates have also weighed in, calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and stern disciplinary action against rogue drivers endangering passengers for thrill-seeking on highways.

Watch the video.

Dear @ntsa_kenya, was this Tahmeed bus driver and the lorry driver arrested? And the passengers in this bus were okay with this? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/CYX1lvCsZe — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3) January 7, 2026

