It was a long con! MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals how UHURU used MATIANG’I to sabotage RAILA ODINGA’s 2022 presidential bid - “I was there, I saw it”







Wednesday, January 07, 2026 - Controversial Political Analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has come to the defense of Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who faces accusations of mismanaging agent funds during the 2022 elections, allegedly contributing to Raila Odinga’s loss to President William Ruto.

The storm began after ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, accused Junet of “eating” campaign money reportedly contributed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to pay party agents.

Sifuna disclosed that a significant portion of the campaign budget came directly from Uhuru, yet Junet and other ODM leaders have recently accused the former President of fueling divisions within the party.

Junet swiftly dismissed the allegations, insisting that the funds never passed through him or ODM structures.

Instead, he claimed the money was released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, who appointed Peter Mburu to oversee agent recruitment and payments.

According to Junet, Mburu presented himself as an IT expert capable of safeguarding results, but agents were never deployed in key regions.

Taking to X, Prof. Ngunyi defended Junet, alleging that Uhuru was insincere in his support for Raila.

He claimed that the former President secretly worked to sabotage Odinga’s campaign through then‑Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

“Junet is innocent. Uhuru wanted Raila to lose in 2022. The architect of this failure was Matiang’i. I was there. I saw it. Strategy: Use Baba as a decoy, give Ruto the presidency for 10 years, then in 2032 make Matiang’i president. No opposition. This was the plan,” Ngunyi wrote.

His explosive claims have triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens accusing him of dishonesty and attempting to endear himself to President Ruto.





