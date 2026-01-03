Uproar as a school boy is captured on camera indulging in ‘pombe haramu’ at PRINCE INDAH’s club gig - Hajafikisha 18 (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked public outrage after a school boy was filmed indulging in ‘pombe haramu’ during a live club performance by Ohangla star, Prince Indah, over the festive season.

In the footage, the visibly underage boy is seen dancing among revellers while holding a tumbler believed to contain alcohol.

The clip has prompted concern from netizens, many of whom questioned how a schoolboy gained entry into an adults-only entertainment venue.

Social media users have called on authorities and licensing agencies to investigate the incident, with some demanding that the club’s operating permit be revoked for allowing underage patrons inside the premises.

Watch the video HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST