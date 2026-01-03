Mali Ya Mdosi?? Reactions as a well-endowed LADY is crowned the employee of the year - Turns up in a figure-hugging dress (VIDEO)







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - A video from an office awards ceremony has stirred reactions online after a well-endowed female employee, celebrated for her outstanding performance, walked to the podium in a stylish, figure-hugging dress to receive her Employee of the Year award.

The viral clip shows the lady confidently stepping forward as colleagues cheer and applaud her achievements.

The award ceremony has since triggered mixed reactions among social media users.

While many viewers praised her confidence and elegance, others shifted focus from her accomplishments and instead questioned whether the award was based purely on merit.

A section of online users went as far as suggesting that her attractive physique may have influenced the decision.

Watch the video.

Employee of the year. She deserves it😛 pic.twitter.com/MltYlEw5jr — 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗬 𝗢 (@_BarnyO) January 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST