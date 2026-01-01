Uproar as police stop other motorists along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway to allow Prophet OWUOR’s flashy entourage pass (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked public outrage after police officers were filmed stopping motorists along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway to pave way for a flashy motorcade linked to controversial Prophet David Owuor.

In the video, traffic is brought to a standstill as a convoy of high-end vehicles cruises along the highway under heavy escort.

The incident has triggered anger among Kenyans, with many questioning why ordinary road users were inconvenienced to grant passage to Prophet’s Owuor’s entourage.

Critics accused the police of misuse of authority and turning public roads into a private lane for VIP treatment.

Watch the video>>>

A drone image shows how motorists were stopped at the Njoro Interchange in Nakuru to allow Prophet Owuor and his entourage, comprising high-end fuel guzzlers, to pass as he headed to Nakuru for his annual crusades. pic.twitter.com/uh36UjPvDV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 1, 2026

Other motorists were stopped yesterday near the Njoro Interchange in Nakuru to allow Prophet Owuor and his entourage to pass. pic.twitter.com/ROd84Zmh7r — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST