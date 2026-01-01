Tragedy as a man is killed in a hit-and-run accident on New Year's Eve after a drinking spree with friends (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 1, 2025 - A middle-aged man has died in a tragic hit-and-run accident along a major Kenyan highway shortly after spending the night celebrating the New Year with friends.
According to reports, the man had been out at a local club
with friends to usher in the New Year.
At around 4:00 a.m, tragedy struck when he was hit by a
speeding vehicle whose driver fled the scene.
A heartbreaking video shared online shows his friends
standing beside his body in shock and disbelief following the fatal accident.
Watch the video>>>
pic.twitter.com/w1mCxrrZlL— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 1, 2026
