Tragedy as a man is killed in a hit-and-run accident on New Year's Eve after a drinking spree with friends (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 1, 2025 - A middle-aged man has died in a tragic hit-and-run accident along a major Kenyan highway shortly after spending the night celebrating the New Year with friends.

According to reports, the man had been out at a local club with friends to usher in the New Year.

At around 4:00 a.m, tragedy struck when he was hit by a speeding vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

A heartbreaking video shared online shows his friends standing beside his body in shock and disbelief following the fatal accident.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST