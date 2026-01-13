Upcoming city model and Tiktoker, GORETTI MAKENA, takes her own life amid mental health challenges among the youth - She appeared okay on social media (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - The Kenyan social media community is mourning the loss of upcoming city model and TikToker, Goretti Makena, who passed away following a struggle with mental health challenges.

Sources close to the family say Goretti had been battling emotional distress for some time, highlighting the growing concern over mental health issues among young creatives and influencers under public pressure.

Tributes have poured in from fellow content creators, models, and fans, many remembering her as vibrant, talented and ambitious.

Makena appeared okay on social media but behind the scenes, she was battling depression.

Her death has once again highlighted the reality that social media perfection can mask deep personal struggles.

She was OK...... Oh my.... MAKENA

