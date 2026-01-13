Kenyan content creator NAOMI KURIA reveals why she wants to get married after undergoing cosmetic surgery - “I cannot look this good and not belong to a man” (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Kenyan digital content creator, Naomi Kuria, has declared she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

Speaking during a candid live interview with comedian, Oga Obinna, on Monday night, January 12th, Naomi revealed that her new-found confidence after undergoing cosmetic surgery has reshaped not only her body but also her outlook on love and commitment.

“I want to get married soon, actually. I cannot look this good and not belong to a man,” she stated.

Naomi first opened up about her beauty procedure back in November 2025, when she invited fans on Instagram to ask her anything about the procedure.

One follower pressed her on the cost, and she didn’t hold back: “Ksh690K,” she replied.

She explained that the minimally invasive surgery involved removing excess fat and transferring it to her calves, giving her a more sculpted silhouette.

Though she admitted the process was painful, Naomi emphasized that it was manageable and surprisingly quick to heal.

“At day 7, I was completely okay,” she shared.

Now flaunting a snatched waist, Naomi is already eyeing her next enhancement - arm reduction surgery.

“Yes, you can reduce your arms too. That’s my next surgery, hopefully,” she teased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST