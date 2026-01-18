Uncle From Hell…. Police arrest a 30-year-old man who brutally murdered his 16-year-old nephew! Busted washing blood-stained clothes to destroy evidence







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Law enforcement officers from Baragoi Police Station have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of brutally killing his 16-year-old nephew in Tuum Location, Samburu North Sub-County.

The suspect, Daniel Tanapua, is accused of fatally attacking Alpha Lemoosa following a domestic disagreement that reportedly erupted shortly after the two shared an evening meal.

What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the teenager’s death.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found Alpha’s body lying in a pool of blood.

A blood-stained Somali sword, believed to have been used in the attack, was recovered by investigators.

The body was later transferred to Baragoi Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.

Police launched an immediate and coordinated manhunt, meticulously tracking the suspect’s movements.

Tanapua was eventually arrested at his hideout, where officers found him allegedly attempting to wash blood-stained clothes in an effort to destroy evidence.

The suspect is currently being held in police custody as investigations continue, pending his arraignment in court.





