SARAH MTALII opens up on faking a perfect marriage with SIMON KABU, reveals the truth behind 11 years of ‘cinema’







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - In a heartfelt conversation on the Alex Mwakideu podcast, Sarah Mtalii opened up about the hidden struggles behind her marriage to ex-husband, Simon Kabu.

The Bonfire Adventures co‑founder revealed that cracks began to show in the fourth year, during her pregnancy.

Sarah disclosed that she had technically called it quits in 2013 but maintained a picture of a happily married wife for over 11 years until her divorce came to light.

“Nilikuwa nimetoka mwaka wa 2013,” she said, noting that while the internet saw a picture‑perfect union, the reality was far from it.

According to her, marriage brought respect and status in society, but also the expectation to maintain appearances.

“11 years ilikuwa cinema tu,” she admitted, describing how they projected happiness while privately drifting apart.

Behind closed doors, the couple became “total strangers,” living under the same roof but no longer communicating as partners.

The emotional distance, she explained, began during her pregnancy and only deepened over time.

While society admired their marriage, Sarah said the truth was a broken connection that could not be ignored.

Despite the pain, Sarah has embraced a new chapter.

On December 27th, 2025, she posted a video from Nanyuki, where she appeared relaxed and radiant, subtly introducing a new man into her life.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Join me in welcoming a pillar of strength,” hinting at a fresh relationship and newfound support.

