Detectives arrest a notorious gang that has been terrorizing truck drivers along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi Highway (PHOTO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Detectives from Rabai Sub-County have arrested three suspects believed to be part of a notorious highway robbery gang that has been terrorising truck drivers along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The arrests followed a timely tip-off from vigilant members of the public, enabling detectives to mount a targeted operation in the Mabirikani area.

The operation led to the arrest of Juma Ali, Hamisi Juma, and Benedict Chirodo, who police say are linked to a larger criminal network operating near the Bonje area of Mazeras Township.

Authorities believe the gang has been responsible for a series of attacks on truck drivers along the busy highway, raising security concerns along the key transport corridor.

During the arrest, detectives recovered several items suspected to be proceeds of crime, including foreign currency, two pairs of military boots, fourteen rolls of bhang, thirty-two pieces of mug glass, mobile phone chargers, two bales of carrier bags, and an HCL computer keyboard.

Police say the recovered items are linked to multiple cases previously reported at Mazeras Police Station, pointing to the gang’s extensive criminal activities.

The suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, with detectives pursuing more leads to dismantle the wider gang.

All recovered items have been secured as exhibits ahead of the suspects’ arraignment in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST