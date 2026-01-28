Unbothered JAMES OPANDE spotted partying with a bevy of beauties after MARION NAIPEI’s scandal (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - US-based medic, James Opande, appears to be living life unapologetically weeks after he was embroiled in a scandal involving the recording and leaking of a video showing a drunk woman, identified as Marion Naipei.

The incident sparked widespread backlash, with sections of the public calling for his arrest, while others urged his US-based employer to take disciplinary action against him.

However, Opande seems unfazed by the controversy, if a new video circulating online is anything to go by.

In the video, he is seen partying and having a good time with a bevy of beauties as he enjoys an extended holiday back in the country.

Despite being married to a cool and reserved Taita woman, Opande is a notorious womanizer and a party animal.

Watch the video>>> below

Unbothered JAMES OPANDE after MARION NAIPEI's drama pic.twitter.com/zk42y6v7Bh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 28, 2026

