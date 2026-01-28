Unbothered JAMES OPANDE spotted partying with a bevy of beauties after MARION NAIPEI’s scandal (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - US-based medic, James Opande, appears to be living life unapologetically weeks after he was embroiled in a scandal involving the recording and leaking of a video showing a drunk woman, identified as Marion Naipei.
The incident sparked widespread backlash, with sections of
the public calling for his arrest, while others urged his US-based employer to
take disciplinary action against him.
However, Opande seems unfazed by the controversy, if a new
video circulating online is anything to go by.
In the video, he is seen partying and having a good time
with a bevy of beauties as he enjoys an extended holiday back in the country.
Despite being married to a cool and reserved Taita woman,
Opande is a notorious womanizer and a party animal.
Watch the video>>> below
Unbothered JAMES OPANDE after MARION NAIPEI's drama pic.twitter.com/zk42y6v7Bh— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 28, 2026
