ALIGONGEWA!! PHOTOs of the church LADY who cheated on DENVER KULECHO despite introducing her to his parents and publicly treating her like a queen







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - A young man identified as Denver Kulecho has sparked a heated debate on X after publicly sharing his heartbreak, alleging that his girlfriend cheated on him despite their relationship reaching an advanced stage.

According to Denver, he had already introduced the woman to his parents and involved her deeply in his life, frequently documenting their relationship on social media and openly treating her “like a queen.”

The relationship, he claims, had received blessings from both church and family, raising expectations of marriage before the betrayal occurred.

Netizens have since unmasked the identity of the lady who cheated on him.

See her photos below.

Viral posts of the heartbroken man accusing his girlfriend of cheating.

The Kenyan DAILY POST