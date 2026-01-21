“Ukigongewa Kubali Yaishe” - Police officer advises men, explains how infidelity cases are handled (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A Kenyan police officer has explained how the law treats cases of infidelity, stating that police do not handle matters involving consensual cheating between adults.

Speaking to his TikTok followers, the officer, who regularly educates the public on how the law operates in Kenya, said that catching a spouse red-handed cheating is not a criminal issue and therefore does not warrant reporting to the police, provided the act was consensual.

According to the officer, as long as the individuals involved are adults aged 18 and above and consented to the act, the law does not criminalize infidelity.

He added that such matters are considered personal or domestic issues rather than police cases.

Watch the video>>> below

Ukigongewa Kubali Yaishe pic.twitter.com/Iat1H73adw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 21, 2026

