Neighbours treated to a dramatic scene as wife goes on rampage, smashes husband’s car’s windscreen (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Neighbours were left in shock after a dramatic domestic incident in which a married woman went berserk and smashed the windscreen of her husband’s luxury car following a heated dispute.
In the video, the visibly enraged woman is seen striking the
windscreen of the high-end vehicle, catching her husband off guard.
He is then seen jumping out of the car and chasing after her
as stunned neighbours look on.
Watch the video>>> below
Am happily married is seeing dust,this one has totally finished me,marriages are extreme sports nowadays 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1TbOB9IKog— Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) January 20, 2026
