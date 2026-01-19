Turkana woman collapses and rushed to hospital while trying 72-hour tree hugging challenge - Should the Government ban this challenge? (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - A Turkana woman, identified as Priscilla Ngipuo, has been rushed to the hospital after collapsing while participating in a 72-hour tree-hugging challenge aimed at creating awareness about diabetes.

Priscilla was evacuated and admitted to Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH) following concerns raised by health officers from the County Referral and Emergency Services, who noted worrying changes in her physical condition and recommended immediate medical observation.

According to media reports, LCRH Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Kinyonge, directed that the hospital would fully cover all medical-related expenses during the observation period.

This includes medication, dietary management, and routine monitoring to ensure her condition stabilises.

Hospital officials confirmed that Priscilla is currently under close medical supervision as doctors assess the impact of prolonged physical strain associated with the challenge.

Speaking earlier, Priscilla revealed that she has lived with diabetes for approximately six years, stating that the extreme challenge was meant to draw attention to the struggles faced by people living with the condition, particularly in marginalised communities.

However, the incident has sparked renewed debate over the safety of extreme social challenges, especially those involving prolonged physical stress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST