Bar tender claims to be the biological daughter of Machakos Deputy Governor FRANCIS MWANGANGI, accuses him of neglect (VIDEO)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - A woman identified as Sharon Nduku has surfaced on social media claiming to be the biological daughter of Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi, accusing him of neglect.

In an emotional video shared online, Sharon narrated a painful story of hardship, stating that she grew up without financial and emotional support from the man she believes is her father, even as he rose through the ranks of public service and political leadership.

She further alleged that she has made several attempts to reach out to him, including visiting his office, but claims she is repeatedly turned away.

According to Sharon, these encounters have left her emotionally distressed and feeling rejected.

Sharon also revealed that she currently works as a bartender to make ends meet, despite her father holding the position of Deputy Governor.

“I am ready for a DNA test,” she said, insisting that she firmly believes Francis Mwangangi is her biological father.

Watch the video>>> below

Nafanya Kazi kwa Bar yet My Father is the Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi Lady Cry! pic.twitter.com/PHCcKPZcH3 — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) January 19, 2026

