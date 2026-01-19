Kitui MCA almost beaten up and chased from a burial after chanting ‘Tutam’ slogans in support of RUTO's re-election (VIDEO)







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Chaos erupted at a burial ceremony in Kitui County after a Member of County Assembly (MCA) turned the solemn event into a political rally by openly campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election.

Witnesses say the MCA began chanting “Tutam” slogans, a phrase commonly associated with support for President Ruto, sparking anger among mourners.

The situation quickly escalated as mourners confronted the MCA, roughing him up and forcing him to flee from the venue amid shouting and commotion.

A video circulating on social media captures the tense moment as the crowd chases him away.

The incident comes at a time when President Ruto’s popularity is declining in several parts of the country ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 General Election.

Many Kenyans have expressed dissatisfaction, citing unmet campaign promises and rising economic pressures.

A Kitui MCA was beaten and chased away yesterday while addressing a burial ceremony in Nuu, Mwingi Central. The MCA reportedly used the slogan "Ruto Tutam" without reading or analyzing the ground. pic.twitter.com/Kk6rux7atV — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST