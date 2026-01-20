Reformed Slay Queen BECKY AKINYI reveals SHOCKING things Kenyan LADIES do in Dubai to live glamorous lifestyles (VIDEOs)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Reformed slay queen, Becky Akinyi, has revealed the extreme lengths some Kenyan ladies go to while living in Dubai to maintain a glamorous lifestyle.

According to Akinyi, while many ladies portray a life of luxury on social media, behind the scenes, they often engage in questionable activities to keep up appearances.

She added that most of these ladies struggle with mental health challenges, as they are pressured into doing things they would not normally consider, just to satisfy wealthy clients.

Akinyi also claimed that some agents who bring young ladies to Dubai reportedly confiscate their passports and demand a refund of 35,000 dirhams (approximately KSh 1.2 million) before returning the documents, leaving them with little choice but to comply.

