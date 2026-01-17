Trying Too Hard? AKOTH, the lady accused of snatching KCB staffer DISHONG OCHIENG from his wife, shares PHOTOs of how she arranges his wardrobe in style

Saturday, January 17,
2026 - Akoth Nyar Alego, the woman accused online
of snatching KCB staffer, Dishong Ochieng, from his wife, has sparked a buzz after
sharing photos showing how she neatly arranges clothes his wardrobe.
Taking to her Facebook account, Akoth proudly displayed an
organized wardrobe, complete with carefully folded outfits.
Akoth explained that her decision to label sections of the
wardrobe was driven by constant questions from Dishong about missing clothes.
“Because I am tired of questions like, ‘Umenionea sweater, na socks? Umeona
T-shirt yangu ile ya kuenda kuona side chick? Umenionea ile short yangu ya
cycling?’ I have decided to label for him his side of the wardrobe
so that I don’t get to answer the same questions every day,” she wrote.
She added that despite her efforts, the order is usually
short-lived.
“I know after three days I will walk in here and find
everything mixed and scattered, but we try. It is the effort that counts,” she
wrote.
Her post sparked reactions, with some women accusing her of
trying too hard to please a man that she snatched from another woman.
Check out her post.
