Trying Too Hard? AKOTH, the lady accused of snatching KCB staffer DISHONG OCHIENG from his wife, shares PHOTOs of how she arranges his wardrobe in style







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Akoth Nyar Alego, the woman accused online of snatching KCB staffer, Dishong Ochieng, from his wife, has sparked a buzz after sharing photos showing how she neatly arranges clothes his wardrobe.

Taking to her Facebook account, Akoth proudly displayed an organized wardrobe, complete with carefully folded outfits.

Akoth explained that her decision to label sections of the wardrobe was driven by constant questions from Dishong about missing clothes.

“Because I am tired of questions like, ‘Umenionea sweater, na socks? Umeona T-shirt yangu ile ya kuenda kuona side chick? Umenionea ile short yangu ya cycling?’ I have decided to label for him his side of the wardrobe so that I don’t get to answer the same questions every day,” she wrote.

She added that despite her efforts, the order is usually short-lived.

“I know after three days I will walk in here and find everything mixed and scattered, but we try. It is the effort that counts,” she wrote.

Her post sparked reactions, with some women accusing her of trying too hard to please a man that she snatched from another woman.

Check out her post.

