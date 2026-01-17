Man heartbroken after taking a LADY for a date, only to discover she went on another date hours later - Nairobi is one big bedroom (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - A Nairobi man is nursing a broken heart after discovering that the lady he took out on a date went on another date with a different man on the very same day.

The shocking revelation came after the lady posted a photo from her second outing, wearing the same outfit she had worn when they met.





“Kwani hii siku tuliachana ukaenda date ingine?” the heartbroken man posed, sparking reactions from netizens.

As they say, Nairobi is one big bedroom.

