LADY captured on camera having fun with a MUBABA, who is old enough to be her grandfather - See how he embarrassed her after getting drunk (VIDEO)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A young lady was captured on camera enjoying a night out with a much older man, sparking widespread reactions online after the video was shared.

In the video, the man, who is old enough to be her grandfather, appears heavily intoxicated and overly playful, drawing attention from other revelers.

The situation quickly turns awkward as the drunk man repeatedly attempts to kiss the lady on the cheeks, leaving her visibly embarrassed.

Watch the trending video>>>

WABABA are winning out here...... pic.twitter.com/AnREQKR4d3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST