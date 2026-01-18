TRENDING!! A well-endowed Kasarani female conductor pulls daring stunts while hanging dangerously onto a speeding matatu (VIDEO)







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - A female matatu conductor from Kasarani has gone viral after she was captured on video performing daring stunts while dangerously hanging onto a speeding matatu.

In the trending video, the conductor is seen dancing energetically as loud music blares from the matatu, drawing cheers from excited passengers onboard.

Despite the obvious safety risks, the woman continues to cling to the moving vehicle while showing off her dance moves, as youthful passengers hype her up from inside the matatu.

The video>>> has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens praising her confidence, while others raise concerns over road safety and the dangers of such behaviour on busy city roads.

Conductor mrembo wa Kasarani.... pic.twitter.com/PPn68jIYFC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 18, 2026

