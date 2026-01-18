TRENDING!! A well-endowed Kasarani female conductor pulls daring stunts while hanging dangerously onto a speeding matatu (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 18, 2026 - A female matatu conductor from Kasarani has gone viral after she was captured on video performing daring stunts while dangerously hanging onto a speeding matatu.
In the trending video, the conductor is seen dancing
energetically as loud music blares from the matatu, drawing cheers from excited
passengers onboard.
Despite the obvious safety risks, the woman continues to
cling to the moving vehicle while showing off her dance moves, as youthful
passengers hype her up from inside the matatu.
The video>>> has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
netizens praising her confidence, while others raise concerns over road safety
and the dangers of such behaviour on busy city roads.
Conductor mrembo wa Kasarani.... pic.twitter.com/PPn68jIYFC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 18, 2026
