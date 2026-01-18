I want MARION NAIPEI, the Maasai LADY in the JAMES OPANDE video ‘bila ninii’, I love short girls, Nipee number yake - SALASYA shoots his shot







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has publicly expressed romantic interest in 22‑year‑old Marion Naipei, the young woman in a viral club video involving her US‑based partner.

Marion had earlier sought help from Geoffrey Mosiria, the Nairobi County officer in charge of citizen management, to navigate the fallout of the scandal.

It was after this meeting that Salasya made his bold move, addressing Mosiria directly in a social media post.

"I love short Girls, nipe number yake... she can get a serious boyfriend to mentor her like me," the MP wrote, admitting his preference for short women and suggesting that Marion needed a stable partner to help her move past the ordeal.

Salasya went further, urging the public to forgive and move on from the controversy.

He described Marion as beautiful despite the scandal and advised her to remain calm.

“In summary, just keep quiet, mrembo, mistakes hu happen and at times we have no control, but it shall pass, and you will come out strong.”

“Hata police station haezi saidia let’s just forget and forgive each other in this matter,” he added.

Marion, meanwhile, has shared her side of the story, revealing that she had been in a relationship with the suspect for about a year.

She believed their bond was built on love and promises of a shared future.

“We met with this guy a year ago... He had a lot of promises; he promised me to go with him to the US,” she narrated.

Marion claims she was secretly recorded during a club meeting after feeling dizzy from food and drinks ordered by her partner.

