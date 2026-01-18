This stunning petite Slay Queen spotted having a good time in a city club has left men salivating! Nairobi Kuna warembo (VIDEO)







Sunday, January, 18, 2026 - A viral video of a petite slay queen having a good time at a city club has left men salivating.

Dressed to impress in a figure hugging dress that perfectly highlighted her curves, she was captured vibing effortlessly to the music with confidence and rhythm that commanded attention.

From her dance moves to her energy and attitude, men cannot have enough of the video.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST