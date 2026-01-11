TRENDING! VIDEO of petite Slay Queens dressed to impress getting cozy in a Nairobi club sparks buzz online (WATCH)

Sunday, January 11, 2025 - A video of two slay queens getting a little too cozy in a Nairobi nightclub has set social media abuzz.
In the viral video, the bold ladies, dressed
in head-turning outfits, are seen vibing to the music and pulling off wild
antics that left little to the imagination.
Their undeniable chemistry has sparked
speculation among netizens, with many speculating that they could be more than
besties having fun.
Interestingly, scenes like this, once
considered eyebrow-raising, are becoming increasingly common in the city’s
party hotspots. Watch the video>>>
Marafiki.... pic.twitter.com/UL2aMRSiZk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 12, 2026
