DRAMA!! LADY paid handsomely after an ‘encounter’ with a mzungu, only to be robbed clean after visiting a chang’aa den in Ukunda - VIDEO







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Residents of Ukunda were treated to a dramatic scene after a woman broke down in public, claiming she had been robbed of all her belongings after visiting a chang’aa den.

According to reports shared online, the lady had earlier spent time with a foreign national (mzungu), after which she allegedly received a substantial amount of money.

She then decided to go drinking at a local chang’aa den in Ukunda, a move that would later turn disastrous.

In a video shared online, the visibly distraught woman is seen wailing and causing a scene as members of the public gather around her.

She claims that unknown individuals took advantage of her while she was at the illicit brew joint and robbed her of everything she had.

Watch the dramatic video.

