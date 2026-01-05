“Shot Ni Mia Mbili”!! Secretly recorded video in Githurai 45 sparks concern over rising poverty as LADIES parade themselves looking for men







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A secretly recorded video taken in Githurai 45 has raised concern after appearing to show a group of young ladies lining up along a dingy backstreet, seeking male clients for ‘casual encounters’.

The ladies sell ‘mechi’’ for as low as 200 bob.

The video has drawn reactions from social media users who say the scene reflects the growing economic hardships pushing many young women into risky and exploitative situations.

Similar incidents are increasingly common in informal settlements and low-income neighborhoods, where unemployment and the high cost of living have left many struggling to survive.

Watch the video>>> below

Uchumi ni mbaya...... Bei ni mia mbili pic.twitter.com/DfoCs4uUlF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 5, 2026

