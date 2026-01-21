Trending VIDEO! Man parks his car and breaks down after discovering fiancée’s pregnancy isn’t his - He met her in a club, proposed and took her to law school







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Athini Bashe, a South African ‘big boy’ is at the center of a heartbreaking story that has left social media buzzing.

According to reports, Bashe’s engagement has ended in heartbreak after he discovered that his fiancée, Ntando, is expecting a child that is not his.

The couple reportedly met while Ntando was working in a nightclub.

Bashe, smitten, began supporting her financially, covering her bills, and even helped her pursue a law degree.

Ntando recently graduated and is now eligible to practice law, a milestone Bashe had been proud to support.

However, joy turned to heartbreak when Bashe reportedly learned that Ntando was four months pregnant.

A DNA test revealed that the child was not his, prompting him to call off the engagement.





The revelation reportedly left Bashe inconsolable.

He was seen by the roadside where he had parked his car and broke down after the shocking news, a moment that has since been widely discussed online.

Watch the trending video>>> below

Athini Bashe, Ntandokazi Mzamo’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, was seen earlier today in Bryanston. He parked along the road and started crying, even taking off his t-shirt. Later, an ambulance arrived to take him, and the paramedics drove his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/XNFDNw2BmQ — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 20, 2026